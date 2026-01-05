Bourque scored a goal and took five shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Bourque has scored three goals in the Stars' last six games, and the 23-year-old is showing signs of leaving the slump that was affecting him earlier in the year. Despite holding a top-six role in the lineup, it's hard to justify rostering Bourque outside of the deepest formats. He's notched a mere 14 points (seven goals, seven helpers) in 42 games this season.