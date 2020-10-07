Bourque was drafted 30th overall by the Stars at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Tuesday.

Bourque is an offensive talent. He's an elite passer with incredible patience who slows the game down just to thread the perfect needle with a pass. That works in junior, but not in the NHL, so he'll have to up his pace significantly to survive. But survive he will. Bourque has great hockey sense and sees things that many other guys miss. And he has a surprisingly strong shot for a playmaker. That is, if he uses it -- Bourque tends to pass nine times out of 10. This hard worker will top out on the second line and will likely be a perennial 40-assist, 60-point guy who also helps out on the PK.