Bourque scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.

Bourque has picked up the pace with four points and nine shots on net over his last seven games. The 23-year-old is finding chemistry in a third-line role with Justin Hryckowian and Oscar Back. Bourque is up to three goals, seven points, 32 shots on net, 10 hits, 10 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 21 appearances. It doesn't look like he'll carve out a breakout campaign, but he could pick up the pace enough on offense to be worth a look in deeper fantasy formats.