Bouque scored a goal on two shots and added five hits in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Blues.

Bourque has three goals and an assist in his last four games. The 24-year-old has found a regular top-six role, which is helping him contribute more consistently. For the season, he's up to 11 goals -- matching his 73-game total from the 2024-25 regular season -- and he's added 11 assists, 94 shots on net, 45 hits and a minus-2 rating across 57 appearances.