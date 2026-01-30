Bourque scored twice on four shots in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Bourque snapped a three-game dry spell. His goals came 5:30 apart during the middle of the second period, helping the Stars build a 4-1 lead by the end of that frame. He's now at 10 goals, 20 points, 91 shots on net, 35 hits and a minus-3 rating across 54 appearances this season. Bourque is one goal shy of matching his total from 73 regular-season outings last year.