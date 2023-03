Domi posted a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Domi picked up the secondary helper on Colin Miller's first-period tally. This was Domi's second assist in the last three contests since he snapped a five-game slump. The 28-year-old forward has five points through 12 outings with the Stars, putting him at 54 points (19 on the power play), 166 shots on net and 80 PIM through 72 appearances this season.