Domi and Dylan Wells were traded from the Blackhawks to the Stars on Thursday in exchange for Anton Khudobin and a 2025 second-round pick.

Cap limitations prevented this deal from being done prior to Thursday's game between the two teams, which saw Domi sit out as the Stars picked up a 5-2 win. Domi should be able to fly home with his new team, putting him in position to play Saturday versus the Avalanche. Domi put up 49 points, 76 PIM and a minus-9 rating in 60 games with the Blackhawks this season.