Domi logged an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 5.

Domi set up Ty Dellandrea's second goal of the game at 12:02 of the third period. It was Domi's second assist in as many contests, but he's still gone eight outings without a goal. The 28-year-old forward has 13 points, 31 shots on net, 52 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 18 appearances this postseason.