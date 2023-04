Domi contributed a goal in Dallas' 5-2 victory over Arizona on Friday.

Domi has been held off the scoresheet only once over his last four outings. His latest goal, which came late in the third period to put Dallas up 5-2, was his 20th marker and 55th point in 73 appearances this season. This is the first time Domi has reached the 20-goal milestone since he recorded 28 markers in 2018-19.