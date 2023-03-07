Domi scored a goal in Dallas' 5-4 loss to Calgary on Monday.

Domi, who was acquired from Chicago on Thursday, scored his first goal and point over two games with Dallas since the trade. He's up to 19 goals and 50 points in 62 contests this season. Domi has done far better offensively than in 2021-22 when he finished with 11 goals and 39 points in 72 contests, but based on his scoring pace, the 28-year-old's still projected to finish below his career highs of 28 goals and 72 points, which he set in 2018-19.