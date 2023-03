Domi logged an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.

Domi set up Jamie Benn for the game-winning tally in the third period. With four points through 10 contests with the Stars, Domi's offense has faded a bit, though he has retained a middle-six spot in the lineup. The 28-year-old has 53 points, 164 shots on net, 80 PIM and a minus-14 rating through 70 outings between the Stars and the Blackhawks.