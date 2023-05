Domi logged an assist in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Kraken in Game 6.

Domi has been strong in the second round with two goals and six helpers over six contests against the Kraken. The 28-year-old forward is up to 11 points, 20 shots on net, nine hits and 38 PIM through 12 playoff outings. He remains in a middle-six role as part of the Stars' fairly balanced offense.