Domi logged an assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 10-4 win over the Sabres.

Domi set up the first of Radek Faksa's two goals in the third period. With two points over three games with the Stars, Domi is fitting right in. The 28-year-old won't have to shoulder as much of the offense now that he's out of Chicago, but he should remain a productive option in a middle-six role. He has 51 points, 153 shots on net, 78 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 63 appearances.