Domi notched an assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 4.

The helper snapped a four-game point drought for Domi, who has still gone seven contests without a goal. The 28-year-old will be one of the players expected to step up with Jamie Benn (suspension) and Evgenii Dadonov (lower body) out of the lineup. Domi has 12 points, 30 shots on net, 11 hits and 52 PIM through 17 playoff outings.