Domi notched an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Domi put a saucer pass right above the crease, finding Miro Heiskanen for the game-winning goal at 3:26 of overtime. That was Domi's third point in four games with the Stars -- he clearly didn't leave his offense in Chicago when he was traded. The 28-year-old has slotted into a middle-six role, though he'll likely be asked to drive offense on the third line now that Tyler Seguin (lower body) is out for an undetermined length of time. Domi has 52 points, 153 shots on net, 78 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 64 outings this season.