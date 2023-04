Domi logged an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Wild in Game 5.

Domi fed Ty Dellandrea for the empty-netter to seal the win in the third period. The assist snapped a six-game slump for Domi, who has also gone without a goal in all 12 of his appearances in April. The 28-year-old forward continues to see middle-six minutes, but he hasn't offered much outside of PIM (26) and shots (nine) through five playoff contests.