Domi contributed a goal and an assist in Dallas' 4-1 victory over Minnesota in Game 6 on Friday.

Domi went into the action on a 12-game goal-scoring drought, and he registered just two assists in that span. With that marker, he's up to a goal and three points over his last two outings, which is encouraging, but that tally was on an empty net late in the third period. Overall, Domi wasn't a major offensive contributor during the Stars' first-round series, but Dallas won anyway. The 28-year-old will have an opportunity to be a noteworthy secondary scorer while serving in a middle-six role when Dallas takes on the winner of the Seattle-Colorado series.