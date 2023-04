Domi notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 6-1 win over the Red Wings.

Domi also led Stars forwards with 17:38 of ice time in the blowout win. The 28-year-old snapped his four-game point drought with the helper, which was his seventh point in 18 outings for the Stars. Overall, he's picked up 56 points, 173 shots on net, 82 PIM and a minus-14 rating through 78 contests when accounting for his time with the Blackhawks this season.