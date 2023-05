Domi notched three assists and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kraken in Game 1.

Domi clearly benefited from the return of Joe Pavelski (concussion). It was Domi who helped out on three of Pavelski's tallies, though none of those assists were of the primary variety. After opening the playoffs with no points in four games, Domi has racked up six points in his last three outings. He also has 12 shots on net, 26 PIM and a plus-2 rating in the postseason.