Domi scored twice, dished an assist, logged two hits, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Kraken in Game 4.

Domi and Thomas Harley assisted on each other's goals in the second period, and Domi added an empty-net tally in the third. The 28-year-old started slow in the playoffs, but he's racked up all 10 of his points in the postseason over the last six contests. He's added 38 PIM, 18 shots on net, a plus-1 rating and seven hits over 10 playoff outings.