Dallas acquired Ellis and a 2026 seventh-round pick from Toronto on Saturday in exchange for the negotiation rights of Chris Tanev.

Ellis, a pending restricted free agent with arbitration rights, earned four goals and 14 points in 36 games with AHL Toronto during the 2023-24 campaign. The 24-year-old forward doesn't have any NHL experience yet. Assuming he signs with the Stars, he will probably start next season in the minors.