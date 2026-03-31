Stars' Michael Bunting: Likely to miss additional action
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bunting (lower body) isn't expected to be return to the lineup in the near future, per Owen Newkirk of DLLS Sports on Tuesday.
After getting hurt in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to Philadelphia, Bunting will miss at least 10 days and might not be available to play before the end of the regular season. Since being acquired from Nashville on March 5, he has one goal, one assist, 13 shots on net and seven hits in 11 appearances with Dallas.
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