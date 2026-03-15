Stars' Michael Bunting: Strikes on power play in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bunting scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Red Wings.
Bunting has two points over four contests since he made his Stars debut. The 30-year-old continues to fill a middle-six role with a spot on the second power-play unit, so he should be good for some depth scoring. He's now at 14 goals, 33 points (10 on the power play), 37 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-18 rating over 65 appearances between Dallas and Nashville in 2025-26.
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