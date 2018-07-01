Stars' Michael Mersch: Journeys to Lone Star State
Mersch signed a two-year, two-way deal with the Stars on Sunday.
Mersch is waiting for his NHL breakthrough, as the 25-year-old has 170 points over the last four seasons in the AHL. The University of Wisconsin product has only suited up for 17 NHL games and notched three points in those contests. Expect him to get a shot at the 23-man roster out of camp, but it's more likely he lands with AHL Texas.
