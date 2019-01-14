Stars' Michael Mersch: Receives NHL call up
Mersch was recalled from AHL Texas on Monday.
Mersch last played in the NHL as a member of the 2015-16 Kings. The 26-year-old has three points in 17 career NHL games. This season, Mersch has been an effective contributor at the minor-league level, putting up 20 points in 29 games with AHL Texas.
