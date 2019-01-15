Stars' Michael Mersch: Returns to minor league
Mersch was reassigned to AHL Texas on Tuesday.
Mersch's hockey resume includes multiple championships at the collegiate level with the University of Wisconsin and another title with AHL Manchester (now the Ontario Reign) in 2014-15. The American winger -- who signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Stars in July -- will resume his minor-league career having produced 193 points (94 goals, 99 assists) over 277 games.
