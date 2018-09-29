Stars' Michael Mersch: Sent to waiver wire
Mersch was waived by the Stars on Saturday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Mersch maintained a 0.70 points-per-game pace in the AHL between the Manchester Monarchs/Ontario Reign from 2013-18, but he's only appeared in 17 games at hockey's highest level, adding one goal and two helpers for the Kings over that span. Mersch inked a two-year, two-way contract with the Stars in July, so it's no surprise that he's bound to start the new season in the minors.
