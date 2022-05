Raffl scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and levied six hits in Friday's 4-2 win over the Flames in Game 6.

Raffl gave the Stars a 2-0 lead in the second period and also helped out on Tyler Seguin's empty-netter in the third. The 33-year-old Raffl has been rewarded for his strong play so far by seeing time on the top line at even strength in recent games. He has three points, eight shots on net, 30 hits, 17 PIM and a plus-1 rating through six playoff outings.