Raffl scored a shorthanded on goal shots and added three hits in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Sharks.

Raffl's goal at 13:32 of the second period stood as the game-winner. This was the 33-year-old's third shorthanded point of the season. It snapped a nine-game point drought for the forward. Raffl's at 16 points, 90 shots on net, 116 hits and a minus-13 rating through 69 appearances while mainly playing in a bottom-six role.