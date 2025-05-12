Granlund generated two even-strength assists and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Jets in Game 3.

Granlund provided assists on goals by Thomas Harley and Mikko Rantanen in the first and third periods, respectively. The 33-year-old Granlund had just one goal and one assist over nine playoff outings coming into Game 3, but his multi-point performance Sunday helped Dallas gain a 2-1 series lead. Granlund has yet to put more than two shots on goal in a game in the 2024-25 playoffs, so his production will most likely continue to be tied to his playmaking abilities.