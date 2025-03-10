Granlund scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Despite being acquired from the Sharks in a Feb. 1 trade, Granlund failed to find the back of the net in his first 12 games as a Star. The 33-year-old broke through with the go-ahead goal -- and eventual game-winner -- in the final minute of the second period. He's up to 16 goals, 54 points, 144 shots on net, 48 blocked shots, 44 hits and a minus-4 rating through 65 appearances this season. Granlund is a playmaker, so don't be surprised if his offensive output remains tilted more toward assists the rest of the way.