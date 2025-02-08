Granlund notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Kings.

Granlund has two helpers over three outings since he was traded to the Stars from the Sharks. The 32-year-old set up a Matt Duchene tally in the third period. Those two forwards look to be building some chemistry on the second line -- they played together back in Nashville as recently as the 2022-23 campaign. For the season, Granlund has earned 47 points, 130 shots on net, 42 hits, 39 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating across 55 appearances.