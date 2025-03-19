Granlund scored two goals in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Ducks. He also notched four shots, two hits, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating.

Granlund hasn't been much of a scorer for the Stars since joining the team in early February, but perhaps this is the kind of game he needed to turn things around. He came through when the team needed him the most, as Granlund scored the game-winninng goal in overtime. He's logged 16 appearances for Dallas since being traded from the Sharks, tallying 11 points (three goals, eight assists), 23 shots, 11 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over that span.