Granlund scored a goal in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Predators.

Granlund extended his point streak to four games (three goals, two assists) when he tied the game at 1-1 late in the second period. That set the stage for the Stars' comeback win. Granlund is up to 18 points in 24 outings with Dallas, and he's earned a total of 21 goals, 63 points, 160 shots on net, 53 hits, 57 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 76 appearances this season when accounting for his time with the Sharks. This is the fifth time he's exceeded the 60-point mark in his career.