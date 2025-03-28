Granlund scored a goal with his lone shot on target in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Flames.
Granlund snapped a four-game scoring drought with his tally, and the 33-year-old veteran continues to try and find his footing in Dallas. Even though he hasn't been the most consistent player on a game-to-game basis, he has notched eight points (four goals, four assists) in 13 contests in March. That's not a low figure, but the Stars need more out of the veteran. He has racked up 14 points in 21 games since being acquired from the Sharks in late February.
More News
-
Stars' Mikael Granlund: Lights lamp twice Tuesday•
-
Stars' Mikael Granlund: First goal in Victory Green•
-
Stars' Mikael Granlund: Offers helper in loss•
-
Stars' Mikael Granlund: Nabs power-play assist•
-
Stars' Mikael Granlund: Two helpers in loss Tuesday•
-
Stars' Mikael Granlund: Third-star honor in Finland loss•