Granlund scored three times, including twice on the power play, and added six hits in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Jets in Game 4.
Granlund had his second multi-point effort in a row, scoring once in each period to lead the Stars' offense in Game 4. The 33-year-old has been on the top line lately, and he's earned five of his seven points this postseason over the last two contests. He's added 15 shots on net, 20 hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 11 playoff outings.
More News
-
Stars' Mikael Granlund: Dishes two apples Sunday•
-
Stars' Mikael Granlund: Lights lamp in loss•
-
Stars' Mikael Granlund: Nabs power-play helper•
-
Stars' Mikael Granlund: Three-point effort in overtime loss•
-
Stars' Mikael Granlund: Nets equalizer Thursday•
-
Stars' Mikael Granlund: Keeps producing for Dallas•