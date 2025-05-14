Granlund scored three times, including twice on the power play, and added six hits in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Jets in Game 4.

Granlund had his second multi-point effort in a row, scoring once in each period to lead the Stars' offense in Game 4. The 33-year-old has been on the top line lately, and he's earned five of his seven points this postseason over the last two contests. He's added 15 shots on net, 20 hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 11 playoff outings.