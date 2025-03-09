Granlund put up an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers.

Granlund still hasn't scored as a Star yet, but he has eight assists over 12 appearances with the team. The 33-year-old forward is poised to see a slightly smaller role now that fellow Finn Mikko Rantanen is on the team -- look for Granlund to be firmly in the middle six and on the second power-play unit. Over 64 outings between the Stars and Sharks, Granlund has 53 points, 142 shots on net, 47 blocked shots, 43 hits and a minus-6 rating.