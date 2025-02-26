Granlund recorded two assists, two shots on goal and a blocked shot in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Granlund has yet to find the back of the twine for the Stars, but he's been impressive as a playmaker with six helpers across seven games. He also has nine shots on goal, six hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over that stretch. Granlund's last goal came on Jan. 27 in a 2-1 loss to the Penguins while still playing for the Sharks.
More News
-
Stars' Mikael Granlund: Third-star honor in Finland loss•
-
Stars' Mikael Granlund: Scores OT winner at 4 Nations•
-
Stars' Mikael Granlund: Assists twice in win•
-
Stars' Mikael Granlund: Garners helper Friday•
-
Stars' Mikael Granlund: Assist in team debut•
-
Stars' Mikael Granlund: Acquired in trade•