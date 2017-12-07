Stars' Mike McKenna: Brought up to NHL
McKenna was promoted from AHL Texas on Thursday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Regular starter Ben Bishop (back) isn't fit to play in Thursday night's game against the Blues, so McKenna, who hails from St. Louis, will serve as the backup to No. 2 goalie Kari Lehtonen. There's no fantasy value in McKenna as a third-stringer who's only drawn into 22 NHL games between the Lightning, Devils, Jackets, Coyotes and Stars, owning a 3.48 GAA and .889 save percentage.
