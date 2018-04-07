McKenna stopped 28 of 33 shots Friday in a 5-3 loss to the Ducks.

McKenna couldn't sustain his performance from Tuesday's win over San Jose, as Anaheim solved him for five goals, leaving McKenna with an .848 save percentage and his first loss of his brief two-game season. He'll likely be the choice against Los Angeles, as Dallas has nothing to play for, but McKenna's rough showing against the Ducks suggests that he's got a tall order against the Kings.