The Stars assigned McKenna to AHL Texas on Friday.

Ben Bishop wasn't available for Thursday's game in St. Louis due to a sore back, so McKenna was brought up to the big club to serve as Kari Lehtonen's backup against the Blues. The 34-year-old netminder's demotion suggests Bishop will likely be ready to return Saturday against the Golden Knights.

