McKenna will guard the goal Friday against the Ducks in Anaheim.

McKenna stopped all of the 17 shots he faced in relief of Kari Lehtonen on Tuesday and will attempt to back it up with a solid showing Friday against the Ducks. To do so, he will need to shut down an Anaheim squad averaging 3.03 goals per game at home this season.

