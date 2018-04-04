McKenna stopped each of the 17 shots he faced while appearing in relief during Tuesday's win over San Jose.

McKenna entered in the second period after starting netminder Kari Lehtonen sustained an upper-body injury. The 34-year-old McKenna hadn't appeared in an NHL game since the 2014-15 campaign with the Coyotes before Tuesday's performance. With Ben Bishop (lower body) now out for the remainder of the season and Lehtonen's status up in the air, Dallas may have to turn to McKenna in their last-ditch attempt to qualify for the postseason.