Stars' Mike McKenna: Promoted from AHL
McKenna was recalled from AHL Texas on Tuesday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Dallas' top netminder, Ben Bishop, will miss at least the next two games due to a lower-body injury, so McKenna will be the secondary option to Kari Lehtonen for contests against the Predators and Ducks, respectively. McKenna has appeared in the cage with four different NHL clubs since the Predators selected him in the sixth round of the 2002 NHL Entry Draft, though he's been limited to 22 games with a 3.48 GAA and .889 save percentage.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...