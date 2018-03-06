McKenna was recalled from AHL Texas on Tuesday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Dallas' top netminder, Ben Bishop, will miss at least the next two games due to a lower-body injury, so McKenna will be the secondary option to Kari Lehtonen for contests against the Predators and Ducks, respectively. McKenna has appeared in the cage with four different NHL clubs since the Predators selected him in the sixth round of the 2002 NHL Entry Draft, though he's been limited to 22 games with a 3.48 GAA and .889 save percentage.