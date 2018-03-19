Stars' Mike McKenna: Promoted from minors
McKenna was recalled from AHL Texas on Monday.
McKenna will primarily serve as the backup to Kari Lehtonen while Ben Bishop (lower body) is sidelined. The 34-year-old McKenna hasn't appeared in an NHL game since 2014-15 when he was with Arizona. In the minors this year, the netminder is a solid 15-9-1 with a .907 save percentage. The Stars close the season with a back-to-back, which could be McKenna's only chance to get into the lineup -- although if Dallas needs a win to secure a playoff spot, it could use Lehtonen in both games (assuming Bishop is not available).
