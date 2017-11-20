McKenna has been called up from AHL Texas with Kari Lehtonen out due to personal reasons.

McKenna is a 34-year-old journeyman who hasn't played in the NHL since the 2014-15 season. The Stars have a game on Tuesday and Wednesday, and while they may just try to play Ben Bishop in back-to-back contests, they have McKenna just in case.

