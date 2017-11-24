McKenna was sent down to AHL Texas on Thursday.

McKenna's stint in the NHL was never expected to be long term as he was filling in for backup netminder Kari Lehtonen, who was away from the team for the birth of his child. Barring any future injuries or leaves of absences, McKenna figures to spend the remainder of the season in the minors.

