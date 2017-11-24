Stars' Mike McKenna: Returned to minors
McKenna was sent down to AHL Texas on Thursday.
McKenna's stint in the NHL was never expected to be long term as he was filling in for backup netminder Kari Lehtonen, who was away from the team for the birth of his child. Barring any future injuries or leaves of absences, McKenna figures to spend the remainder of the season in the minors.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...