McKenna was reassigned to AHL Texas on Friday.

With Ben Bishop healthy, the Stars didn't need to carry a third netminder, especially with their minor-league affiliate battling for a postseason spot -- hence the demotion of McKenna back to the minors. While playing for AHL Texas, the 34-year-old has registered a 14-9-1 record and a .908 save percentage. Barring any additional injuries, the St. Louis native likely won't be back with the Stars until after the conclusion of the AHL season.