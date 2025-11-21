Rantanen scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.

Rantanen tacked on a goal late in the third period, extending his point streak to five games (two goals, five assists). The 29-year-old winger is up to 10 goals, 28 points, 57 shots on net, 18 hits, 13 blocked shots and 35 PIM through 21 appearances this season. He's on pace to exceed the 100-point mark in 2025-26 after falling short with 88 points across 82 regular-season appearances last year.