Rantanen scored a goal, tallied a power-play assist, placed three shots on net and served two PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Carolina.

Rantanen lit the lamp just 36 seconds into the third period before sliding the primary assist on Wyatt Johnston's power-play goal near the end of the game. With the pair of points, Rantanen is up to 17 goals, 42 assists, 103 shots on net, 30 hits and 20 blocks across 42 games this season. Since Dec. 15, he has seven multi-point performances in 10 total games, with at least one point in nine of those appearances. He is also tied for fourth in the NHL with 31 points since Nov. 28. Playing a crucial role inside Dallas' top six, Rantanen could reach the century mark in points for the third time in the past four seasons.